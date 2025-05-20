Two-time breast cancer survivor from Muskego gifted a surprise Brewers experience

As Sandy Kafura walked down a hall inside American Family Field, she turned a corner and was surprised by outfielder Daz Cameron and mascot Bernie Brewer. They were standing with a pink baseball bat, a custom jersey, flowers and a swag bag to greet her.

As she was handed her gifts, Kafura wiped away tears — ones that meant much more than simply being excited about the moment.

Not only a Brewers fan and Muskego native, Kafura is a two-time breast cancer survivor and retired nurse.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1991 and again last year after being cancer-free for more than 30 years. In September, she underwent a successful double mastectomy to again get rid of the disease.

Kafura and her family were also treated to additional activities with Cameron in the ballpark and tickets to the Brewers' game that night against the Baltimore Orioles.

WATCH: The moment Sandy Kafura received her Brewers surprise

The experience was put together by Aurora Health Care: where Kafura worked as a nurse.

This Milwaukee Brewers surprise was meant to give Kafura a relaxing day at the ballpark after she had overcome a deadly disease twice.

