Two teens shot during argument near Milwaukee's Marshall High School: Police

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were shot during an argument near Marshall High School Friday afternoon, Milwaukee police say.

Police confirmed one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, suffered non-fatal injuries, police said.

They were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

It happened around 1:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of North 66th Street near Marshall High School. The incident did not happen on school grounds, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

