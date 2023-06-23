Two teens shot by masked suspects in Racine, police say

RACINE, Wis. — Two teens were shot and injured in Racine Thursday night after a group of masked individuals approached them on the railroad tracks.

The Racine Police Department said officers responded to the railroad tracks near Prospect Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

Police said the two victims were with some friends walking along the tracks when they were approached by four people in masks. One of the masked suspects then started shooting at the group of teens, so they ran for cover.

The 17-year-old was hit while running so the 15-year-old went back to help her, which is when he was shot.

Both teens were taken to local hospitals. The boy has since been released and the girl's condition is unknown.

The Racine Police Department is now asking anyone with information to contact them at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip