Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash in Milwaukee

Two people died after a car ran through a red light near Villard and Teutonia earlier this month in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, TMJ4 News learned two 16-year-old boys were arrested. Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

According to police, the driver who ran the red light was driving a stolen Hyundai. The driver fled the scene following the crash. A 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was treated at the hospital.

Four people were inside the vehicle that was hit. Police say 22-year-old Nakayla Evans and 20-year-old Erin Crooms died. Two victims in the backseat sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered during the crash investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

