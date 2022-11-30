Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two teens arrested in connection to deadly stolen vehicle crash in Milwaukee

Two people died after a car ran through a red light near Villard and Teutonia earlier this month in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, TMJ4 News learned two 16-year-old boys were arrested.
Two people died after a car ran through a red light near West Villard Avenue and North Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Milwaukee police.
Posted at 9:08 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 22:11:02-05

MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle crash that killed two people in Milwaukee.

Two people died after a car ran through a red light near Villard and Teutonia earlier this month in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, TMJ4 News learned two 16-year-old boys were arrested. Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Stolen vehicle crashes after running red light, 2 dead near Teutonia and Villard

According to police, the driver who ran the red light was driving a stolen Hyundai. The driver fled the scene following the crash. A 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat of the Hyundai was treated at the hospital.

Four people were inside the vehicle that was hit. Police say 22-year-old Nakayla Evans and 20-year-old Erin Crooms died. Two victims in the backseat sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered during the crash investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4