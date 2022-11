MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead after a crash near West Villard Ave and North Teutonia Ave, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office’s website.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on November 7. The exact events that led up to the crash have not been released at the time of writing.

The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

