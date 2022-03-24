Two teens arrested in connection to abduction, AMBER Alert

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said two teenage girls were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an abduction and AMBER Alert that happened earlier in the day.

Anthony Crudup Jr. was reported missing around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, and an AMBER Alert was issued for him a few hours later. Through their investigation, police were led to a home in the 4000 block of N. 44th Street.

There, police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl who are believed to be connected to the abduction. Officials said three men were also arrested, however, those arrests were for unrelated charges.

Those men were 19, 33, and 56-years-old.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it is thankful Anthony is safe, and thanked the community and its partners who helped locate him safely.

Charges for the three men, and the two teens, will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

