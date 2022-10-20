Two teens arrested for reckless driving, leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said two teens were arrested early Thursday morning for reckless driving.

The 15-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were seen driving recklessly around 1:20 a.m. near 31st and Capitol. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, officials said the boys led officers on a chase.

That pursuit ended near 37th and Silver Spring when the boys got out of the car and ran off on foot. Police chased after the suspects and inevitably took them into custody.

Milwaukee police said no one was injured in this incident, and the boys had been driving a 2019 Hyundai that had been reported stolen.

Officers did not recover any weapons.

Now, MPD said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

