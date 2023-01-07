Watch Now
Two teens arrested following police pursuit, crash in West Allis

Both suspects are 17-year-old boys from Milwaukee
Christina LaChula
A police pursuit ended in a crash in West Allis early Saturday morning.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 15:04:02-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two teens have been arrested after a police pursuit led to a crash in West Allis early Saturday morning.

The incident began near 70th and Rogers when West Allis police saw an Acura driving at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and sped through a stop sign.

The West Allis officer continued to pursue the vehicle and stop sticks were deployed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a light pole and then concrete posts located in a parking lot in the area.

Police said the two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and arrested. They're both 17-year-old boys from Milwaukee.

West Allis police recovered a firearm and drugs from the vehicle.

Charges are now being referred to the District Attorney's office.

