Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car near 8th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested two teens after they led police on a chase in a stolen car Thursday night.

Police say it started shortly before 8 p.m. near 4th and Washington. Officers observed a stolen car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit followed.

Police say the pursuit ended near 8th and Concordia when the car became disabled.

The driver, a 15-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 16-year-old boy, were both arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the up coming days.

