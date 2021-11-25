Two teenagers shot in Milwaukee on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday night, a 13- and 14-year-old boy were shot in Milwaukee, according to Milwaukee police.

The 13-year-old was shot in the ankle and the 13-year-old was shot in the thigh. This happened around 9:20 p.m. near the corner of North Sherman Boulevard and West Eggert Place next to the Barack Obama School of Career and Technical Education.

They both brought themselves to the hospital. Police said it's unclear what lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (4141) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

