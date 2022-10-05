Watch Now
Two teenagers injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee

A 15-year-old girl was shot near 62nd and Capitol. An hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot near 83rd and Cameron
MILWAUKEE — Two teenagers were injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot around 2:10 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol.

The girl arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Nearly an hour later, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot near 83rd and Cameron.

The boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are also investigating what led up to the shooting.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

