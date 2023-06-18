Watch Now
Two teen girls injured in double shooting overnight in Milwaukee

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 18, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were injured in a shooting overnight on Sunday.

It happened near 22nd and Clarke around 1:30a.m.

According to officials, the girls were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

