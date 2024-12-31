Two students injured in Madison school shooting upgraded to fair condition

MADISON, Wis. — Two students who were hurt in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison have been upgraded to fair condition, according to a statement from UW Health.

"The families ask for continued respect for their privacy and thank American Family Children’s Hospital for their continued excellent care," the statement says.

Erin Michelle West, 42, was killed on Dec. 16 when 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow opened fire with a handgun at the school.

A 14-year-old student, Rubi Vergara, also was killed and six others were wounded before Rupnow turned the gun on herself. Rupnow was a first-semester student at the school. Investigators are still trying to piece together her motive.

Abundant Life Christian School is part of Impact Christian Schools, a network of private educational institutions that welcome families regardless of their creed, said Impact’s executive director Chuck Moore.

Moore said he hoped the shooting’s occurrence so close to the holidays wouldn’t forever tie Christmas with tragedy for the community.

“Even in the midst of awful, it’s still a time we can rejoice,” Moore said. “We can focus our celebration on who Christ is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

