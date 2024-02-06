Two people shot in car near 25th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers are investigating a double shooting just before 5:30 P.M. Monday near 25th and Burleigh.

They say a 28-year-old and 22-year-old were in a car when someone shot at it, hitting both people.

The car then stopped when it hit a tree.

Both people were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, or if anyone else was in the car which was hit. Officers are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477), where you can remain anonymous, or use the P3 Tips app.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip