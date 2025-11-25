TOWN OF SYLVESTER, Wis. — Two people were killed after a plane crashed near the Monroe Municipal Airport on Monday evening.
The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. in a gravel quarry on the north side of State Highway 59, next to the Monroe International Airport, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.
Watch: Two people killed in plane crash near Monroe Municipal Airport
The sheriff’s office said the crash caused a large fire involving construction equipment in the quarry and left a large debris field from the aircraft.
Two people were found dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Their identities are not known at this time.
The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
