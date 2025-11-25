TOWN OF SYLVESTER, Wis. — Two people were killed after a plane crashed near the Monroe Municipal Airport on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5:14 p.m. in a gravel quarry on the north side of State Highway 59, next to the Monroe International Airport, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Watch: Two people killed in plane crash near Monroe Municipal Airport

Two people killed in plane crash near Monroe Municipal Airport

The sheriff’s office said the crash caused a large fire involving construction equipment in the quarry and left a large debris field from the aircraft.

Two people were found dead at the scene of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Their identities are not known at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error