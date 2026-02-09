Two people injured in shooting at Masonic lodge in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Two people were shot during an altercation at a private event in Wauwatosa Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Palmer Temple Masonic Lodge at 92nd and Marion streets. Police said the lodge was rented for a private event when the altercation and shooting occurred.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police have not released information about the condition of the victims or additional details about the incident.

