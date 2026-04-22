MILWAUKEE — Two people are hurt after the Milwaukee Fire Department says a speeding driver crossed the center line and collided with one of its engines.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning near 13th and Layton.

Two people in the car that hit the fire engine were taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Their conditions are not known. No firefighters were injured.

Watch: What we know about a Milwaukee Fire Department engine totaled in crash:

Two people hurt, Milwaukee Fire Department engine totaled in crash

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