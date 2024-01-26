Two people arrested in connection to Pleasant Prairie murder of Anton Lemarr Space

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of 46-year-old Anton Lemarr Space in Pleasant Prairie.

Officers say they were called to a parking lot on the 10300 block of 77th street on Tuesday for reports of gunfire. First responders took Anton Lemarr Space to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived.

On Wednesday, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they located the suspects' vehicle and arrested a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman. The vehicle has been seized as evidence. Both live in Milwaukee but have ties to Kenosha.

Neither has been formally charged yet. They will remain in the Kenosha County Jail until the Kenosha County District Attorney's office files charges.



