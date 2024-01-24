Pleasant Prairie Police investigating shooting that killed a 46-year-old man

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man.

Friends of Anton Lemarr Space

Anton Lemarr Space



Officers say they were called to a parking lot on the 10300 block of 77th street for reports of gunfire. First responders took Anton Lemarr Space's to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived.

Officers say they were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Both departments are still searching for leads.

Friends of Space shared several photos of him with TMJ4.

Friends of Anton Lemarr Space Anton Lemarr Space

Anyone who has any information can contact Detective Hackney at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip