Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pleasant Prairie Police investigating shooting that killed a 46-year-old man

Anton Lemarr Space
Friends of Anton Lemarr Space
Anton Lemarr Space
Anton Lemarr Space
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 14:03:44-05

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man.

Anton Lemarr Space
Anton Lemarr Space

Officers say they were called to a parking lot on the 10300 block of 77th street for reports of gunfire. First responders took Anton Lemarr Space's to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead once he arrived.

Officers say they were assisted by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department in interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Both departments are still searching for leads.

Friends of Space shared several photos of him with TMJ4.

Anton Lemarr Space
Anton Lemarr Space

Anyone who has any information can contact Detective Hackney at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device