Two pedestrians injured in separate crashes along Florist Avenue

The incidents happened about 40 blocks apart from each other.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 10:30:35-04

MILWAUKEE — Two pedestrians were involved in separate crashes along Florist Ave. in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The first incident involved a 13-year-old girl who was hit around 3 p.m. near 81st and Florist. Police say a vehicle crashed into the girl but the driver remained on scene. The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened less than four hours later, around 6:30 p.m., near 39th and Florist. The driver hit someone on a bicycle but remained on he scene. The age of the bicyclist was not released but police said they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said drivers in both cases are cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

