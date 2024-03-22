Two northbound lanes of I-41 reopened near North Avenue

Two lanes of northbound traffic on I-41/US-45 that were closed because of several disabled vehicles, including a semi-truck near North Avenue are now reopened.

511WI I-41 closure near North Ave



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was handling the crash. They expected the closure to last for about an hour.

TMJ4 has been reporting all morning about poor road conditions due to overnight storms. Heavy, wet snow has lead to slippery roadways. Please leave extra time to get to your destination safely.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip