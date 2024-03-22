Storm Chaser: Messy roads and low visibility

Overnight snow is creating some messy roads across the area this morning. Because that snow is still coming down, visibility is also decreased.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Tyler Moore headed out in the Storm Chaser this morning to get a look at conditions around the Waukesha area. There's already quite a bit of accumulation on the grass and roadways.

Fortunately Tyler and Photographer West Hawkins didn't see any major accidents, but they did spot a few drivers who lost control and spun out.

Conditions are slippery, so make sure you're leaving extra time to get to your destination. Plenty of side streets have not been plowed or treated with salt yet.

Tyler also took a drive up I-894 in Greenfield. He said it's lucky the snow is so beautiful because it's certainly coating the roadways. The highways in our area are also slick. Our area hasn't seen snow like this since mid-January, so make sure you're remembering your winter diving skills.

In Milwaukee, Department of Public Works crews reported to work at 9:00 p.m. and worked through the night to make streets passable for the morning commute. Leaders with DPW say crews continue to salt and plow as neccessary. Make sure to give those trucks plenty of space if you see them on the roads.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip