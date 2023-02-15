Two new restaurants, bier garden to be developed in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Two new restaurants and a brand new bier garden are coming to Greenfield thanks to a development proposal from Lowlands Group.

Lowlands announced the news Wednesday saying the new development will be located on the northwest corner of West Layton Avenue and South 84th Street.

According to Lawlands Group, the restaurants will be a sixth Cafe Hollander and a new restaurant called The Feisty Loon. Construction for the projects is expected to kick off this spring.

Once up and running, the restaurants and bier garden will employ over 150 people.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to develop our most ambitious project so far in Greenfield,” said Eric Wagner, Lowlands CEO. “We spent months getting to know the community, and we really hope to deliver an amenity that will serve as a gathering place for the entire area. This great corner is going to be highly activated, and our guests will be able to bounce between the restaurants and the outdoor space and make an entire evening or a whole day out of it.”

Kubala Washatko Architects will design the restaurants and green space. The new Cafe Hollander, according to a news release, will be 8,800 square feet with more than 300 indoor and outdoor seats.

The Feisty Loon will also have approximately 300 seats, but that restaurant will be 9,300 square feet. The restaurant will be a throwback to the 50s and 60s and will offer Wisconsin favorites like brunch, fish fry, prime rib, burgers, cocktails, and beer.

The green space between the two restaurants is expected to house its own bar and outdoor dining experience, with a focus on brick-over pizza, ice cream, craft cocktails, beer, and slushies.

“It will be fantastic seeing the corner of 84th and Layton energized by Café Hollander and The Feisty Loon! I cannot think of a more perfect amenity at a more perfect location to add to the fabric of our community,” said City of Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke. “Everything Lowlands does, they do very well. I’m so excited to see them spread their style in Greenfield!”

The restaurants are expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024, with the green space operational by summer 2024.

