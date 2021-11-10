Two new cheetahs debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Two new cheetahs debuted at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday.

The cheetahs Minnie and Mila are four-year-old sisters, who were previously at the Caldwell Zoo in Texas, and were transferred to Milwaukee in October. Mila is smaller than a normal cheetah due to congenital defects, but both animals are otherwise healthy.

The Milwaukee County Zoo currently houses a third cheetah, 16-year-old Imara, who will be kept separate from the new arrivals. Minnie and Mila are kept in the Big Cat Country habitat, and are already getting friendly with zookeepers and other staff.

More information can be found at the Milwaukee County Zoo website .

