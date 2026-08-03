DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The search for two missing kayakers near Washington Island has ended in tragedy.

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Two missing Illinois kayakers found dead near Washington Island after extensive search

The Door County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the bodies of two 20-year-olds from Illinois were recovered from the water after crews spent two days searching the area where they were last seen.

Authorities identified the victims as David Thalman, 20, of Dundee, Illinois, and Franceska Warick, 20, of South Elgin, Illinois.

According to officials, the pair went kayaking Saturday near Washington Island without life jackets. Multiple local agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for them throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, the Door County Sheriff's Office assumed command of the incident as the operation shifted from a search to a recovery effort.

Recovery operations continued Monday with personnel from the Door County Sheriff's Office, Washington Island Police Department, Gibraltar Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources working together in the area where the kayakers were last known to have been.

Authorities said Thalman's body was recovered at approximately 10:55 a.m. Monday. Warick's body was found a short time later.

"The Door County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both individuals during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a joint statement.

Officials also thanked the dozens of agencies and volunteers who assisted in both the search and recovery efforts, including local fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Emergency Management and the Gibraltar K-9 Search Team.

The incident remains under investigation by the Door County Sheriff's Office.

NBC26 spoke with Dave Benjamin, co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project — a nonprofit that promotes water safety and trains first responders — to learn more about water safety. Benjamin says the tragedy reflects a pattern he has seen repeatedly.

"I've been doing this for 15 years and I've seen this way too many times."

Benjamin says planning ahead is key for anyone heading out on open water.

"People kayaking on the open water should have life jackets and they should be wearing them, they should have a float plan, this is where we are leaving, when we are leaving and when we are estimated to be back."

He also recommends carrying a cell phone in a waterproof case, a whistle, and something reflective, noting that conditions can change quickly.

Benjamin says incidents like this one are not uncommon.

"This is not a rarity at all."

"You can ask anyone nationwide what do you do if your clothes catch on fire, they say stop drop and roll .. then you say what do you do if you're drowning and they have no idea."

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project encourages people to remember "Flip, Float and Follow" — flip onto your back to float, and follow a safe path out of the water.

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