Two Milwaukee teens injured after shooting near 35th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee teens were transported to the hospital after being shot near 35th and Capitol on Tuesday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, two 16-year-old boys were shot around 4:17 p.m. Suspects approached the victims and fired several shots, subsequently striking the teen boys.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

