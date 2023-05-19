Two Milwaukee Police officers injured after drunk driver crashes into squad car

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee Police officers were injured after a drunk driver crashed into their squad car, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

The crash happened near Sherman and Auer around 12 a.m. Friday. Police said the officers were responding to a call when a silver Hyundai crashed into the back of their squad car.

Two officers, 23 and 24 years old, were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and are in stable condition.

MPD said a 29-year-old woman had been driving in the Hyundai and was arrested for a suspected OWI. Now, police say charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

