Two Milwaukee men killed in Sunday shootings just 90 minutes apart

Two Milwaukee men were killed in shootings Sunday just an hour and half apart from each other.

Milwaukee police officers say a 54-year-old man died after a shooting just after 4 p.m near 28th and Vliet on Sunday. Officers arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officials are looking for unknown suspects. Right now, it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

Earlier in the afternoon, police say say a 36-year-old man died around 2:45 p.m. near 14th and Fiebrantz. Similar to the other incident, officials found a man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Officers are also looking for suspects in this case.

These two deadly shootings follow a tragic night on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, after a one-and-a-half year-old girl was shot and killed.

The medical examiner identified the child as Zy'Aire Nevels. Officers responded after 8 p.m. near 19th, Atkinson and Capitol, by he Atkinson branch library, for a shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened in a vehicle, after an argument between two adults. They say the person who fired the gun was a known suspect.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they found Zy'Aire outside station 36 on 27th, several blocks away.

First responders rushed her to Children's Wisconsin, where she died from her injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

