1-year-old girl shot, killed during an argument in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 1-year-old girl is dead after being shot in Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Milwaukee police say it happened near 19th and Atkinson just after 8:00p.m.

According to officials, the girl was inside of a vehicle and was shot during an argument between known adults.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

