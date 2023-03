MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said no one was injured after a house fire extended to another home early Friday morning.

Firefighters first responded to the home near 40th and Galena around 2:04 a.m.

MFD said the entry-level of a 2.5-story home had caught fire and extended to a second home to the north.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire went to two alarms and is currently under investigation.

