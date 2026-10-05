Two Milwaukee friends turned their love of fall into a pumpkin porch business

MILWAUKEE — For some people, the start of fall means a pumpkin spice latte. For others, it's a little more elaborate.

Watch Andrea's story in the video player below:

Two Milwaukee friends turned a pumpkin obsession into a Fall porch business

Just ask Samantha Gorelick, whose front porch recently transformed from a typical entryway into a seasonal showpiece overflowing with pumpkins, gourds and mums.

"Summer ends and everything's kind of dying," Gorelick said. "I thought it was honestly genius."

The idea wasn't hers, though.

It began with two Milwaukee-area friends and co-workers who kept noticing elaborate "pumpkin porches" on social media and wondered why they weren't seeing the trend closer to home.

"It was one of these middle-of-the-day, you need a break conversations," Kelly Biddinger, said. "And this was an idea that continued on."

Their shared love of Wisconsin autumns quickly turned into a business plan: MKE Seasonal Collective.

"We love fall, we love pumpkins, we love all the things that come with a Wisconsin fall," Kelly explained.

But bringing those Pinterest-worthy porch displays to life took far more than a quick trip to a pumpkin patch.

The pair say they spent months developing the concept while balancing full-time jobs and family responsibilities.

"We probably started talking about it early January, February 2026," added Kelly. "And then pretty much just started spending Sundays and some days after work just being like, 'OK, how do we really make this happen?'"

Now, they're spending their days arranging pumpkins, gourds and colorful mums on front steps across the area, creating custom displays designed to celebrate the season and surprise homeowners.

More importantly, they say, they're selling a feeling.

"We really like to emphasize the feeling that people get," Alex Cohen Poylov said. "That big smile when they come home, when the kids come off the bus and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, Mom, this is so cool.'"

For Gorelick, the real test will come when her children see the transformation for the first time.

"I feel like my kids are gonna be like, 'Whoa,'" she said. "Because I didn't even tell them this was happening."

It's part fall décor, part curb appeal, and part surprise gift to yourself. And in Wisconsin, where autumn doesn't last nearly long enough, that may be reason enough.

Click here to learn more about Alex and Kelly's new adventure, MKE Seasonal Collective.

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