Two Milwaukee firefighters injured while putting out fire

TMJ4 Staff
Posted at 7:36 PM, Nov 25, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Two firefighters were injured while putting out a basement fire in Milwaukee at 2366 N. 15th, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The fire was inside a half-vacant home.

One firefighter suffered second degree burns and was taken to St. Mary's Burn Center. The other fell down some stairs and is reportedly okay, according to MFD.

The building is considered a total loss after experiencing significant fire damage and the roof collapsing.
Second one fell down some stairs – Is okay and still on-duty.

