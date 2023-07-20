Two Milwaukee Fire and Police Commissioners resign over Act 12 Wisconsin shared revenue plan

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire and Police Commissioners Amanda Avalos and Ed Fallone announced Thursday they are resigning from the FPC in protest of a condition of the city of Milwaukee's approval of the 2023 shared revenue plan.

That plan, referred to in the commissioners' statement as Act 12, gives more authority to the Chief of Milwaukee Police and takes it away from the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. The FPC is known as one of the strongest such institutions in the country.

Avalos' and Fallone's resignations go into effect 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023, according to a statement on Thursday.

Proponents of Milwaukee approving the shared revenue plan have referred to the conditions limiting the FPC's power as negatives as part of a larger positive. They argue the ability to raise the sales tax by 2 percent will help the city's finances long-term. Opponents of the city approving the plan in turn argue the city is giving up too much to the Republican-controlled legislature, which largely wrote the shared revenue plan. That includes limiting the FPC's influence in matters regarding the city's large police and fire department forces.

"We are proud of the work that we have accomplished as Chair and Vice Chair of the FPC over our tenures. This is not an easy decision for us to make. Our reasons for taking this action are as follows: 1. We feel that, by continuing to serve on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, our continued service might be construed as an indication that we 2. accept the substantial restrictions on FPC authority contained in the recently enacted Act 12."

"We do not accept these changes to the authority of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. Our resignations are intended to clearly communicate to the elected officials of our State and to the members of the general public that we strongly oppose the elimination of the FPC’s policymaking authority as part of Act 12."

"The restrictions on FPC authority contained in Act 12 were originally proposed to Wisconsin lawmakers by a special interest group – a special interest group that regularly places itself in opposition to the FPC through its public statements and through litigation. No elected official consulted any member of the FPC before these proposals were written and included in the draft bill. If the members of the Commission had been consulted, we would have explained why these proposals were shortsighted and misguided, and why they were not in the best interests of the residents of Milwaukee," according to the statement.

As TMJ4 News reported, Common Council members are exploring litigation related to the law that led to the sales tax increase. The potential legal action has to do with Milwaukee-specific restrictions in Act 12, the shared revenue law that Governor Evers signed last month.

Downtown Alderman Bob Bauman voted in favor of the sales tax increase, but like others in city government, was highly critical of the other provisions in the law.

"There were some policy mandates that the state legislature imposed on the city which were frankly outrageous," Bauman said during the Common Council meeting Tuesday morning. "These policy mandates had an air of racism to them. Milwaukee being the most diverse city in the state of Wisconsin."

The policies that have received the most criticism from council members prevent Milwaukee from using tax money to fund diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts or to expand the Hop. Other provisions make changes to the Fire and Police Commission and require Milwaukee Public Schools to reinstate school resource officers.

"We're going to review the legality to some of these provisions, and if there are questions to their legality, we are going to pursue litigation," Bauman said. "A lot of these policy provisions are very well set up for challenges under Home Rule."

Home Rule was an amendment added to the Wisconsin State Constitution in 1924.

"The state delegated authority to certain municipalities to run their own business, to not micro-manage. And that's where the issue is coming up," Municipal Attorney Michael Maistelman explained.

Milwaukee was one of the municipalities that were granted Home Rule.

Maistelman said he believes under the Home Rule argument, the city probably has a pretty solid case.

"I think there's some really valid arguments on behalf of the municipality that the state is interfering with the powers that the state has actually delegated to the city of Milwaukee," Maistelman said.

But he explained that any legal action will likely take time and have to work its way up through the courts. He believes if legal action is taken it will likely end up at the State Supreme Court. But, it all starts with the Common Council asking the city attorney to take action.

Read their full statement below:









The following is a joint statement by Milwaukee Fire and Police Commissioners



Amanda Avalos and Ed Fallone.



We hereby announce that we will resign our positions on the Board of Fire and



Police Commissioners (FPC) for the City of Milwaukee effective at 12:01 a.m. on



Friday July 21, 2023.



We are proud of the work that we have accomplished as Chair and Vice Chair of



the FPC over our tenures. This is not an easy decision for us to make. Our reasons



for taking this action are as follows:



1. We feel that, by continuing to serve on the Milwaukee Fire and Police



Commission, our continued service might be construed as an indication that we



2



accept the substantial restrictions on FPC authority contained in the recently



enacted Act 12.



We do not accept these changes to the authority of the Milwaukee Fire and Police



Commission. Our resignations are intended to clearly communicate to the elected



officials of our State and to the members of the general public that we strongly



oppose the elimination of the FPC’s policymaking authority as part of Act 12.



The restrictions on FPC authority contained in Act 12 were originally proposed to



Wisconsin lawmakers by a special interest group – a special interest group that



regularly places itself in opposition to the FPC through its public statements and



through litigation. No elected official consulted any member of the FPC before



these proposals were written and included in the draft bill. If the members of the



Commission had been consulted, we would have explained why these proposals



were shortsighted and misguided, and why they were not in the best interests of



the residents of Milwaukee.



Once the members of the Commission became aware of the provisions of Act 12,



we unanimously and consistently opposed the draft legislation. We



communicated our strong and united opposition on multiple occasions to the



Mayor, the Common Council, the Governor and to the leaders of the State



3



legislature. None of this mattered. An institution that for over 135 years has



provided the citizens of Milwaukee with an important measure of control over



their own lives was reduced to a pawn in someone else’s game. We simply cannot



accept this.



2. We are resigning in order to call attention to Act 12’s assault on selfgovernment.



Our country was founded on the principle that every American has the



fundamental right to participate in self-government. The State of Wisconsin



amplifies and clarifies our right of self-government in the Home Rule provisions of



the Wisconsin Constitution, which provide that decisions having a primarily local



impact should be decided by local residents. Because Act 12 imposes policy



changes and obligations on the City of Milwaukee, in ways that do not apply to



any other municipal government in the state, the passage of Act 12 by the state



legislature is an attack on this fundamental right of self-government.



The provisions of Act 12 that restrict the authority of the FPC are opposed by the



Milwaukee Common Council and they are opposed by the vast majority of the



residents of our city. However, Act 12 was pushed through the state legislature by



legislators who do not have to answer to the voters of Milwaukee. Safe in their



4



gerrymandered districts, and representing a minority of the population of our



state, these legislators were able to impose their choices on the majority of the



voters in Wisconsin without fear of facing any consequences.



It is no answer to these criticisms to say that the Governor signed Act 12, and that



some elected officials in Milwaukee voiced support for the overall legislation. By



tying the reduction of the FPC’s authority to an omnibus government funding bill,



the proponents of Act 12 ensured that opposition to the legislation would



threaten the financial future of the City of Milwaukee. As a result, significant



policy changes were enacted into law without meaningful public input or debate.



Anyone who cares about democracy and self-government should be appalled at



such legislative practices. This process of lawmaking is fundamentally wrong and



it should not be normalized.



3. The new law significantly changes the job duties of a Commissioner.



By eliminating the exercise of direct control over the policies of the Police and Fire



Departments, Act 12 creates a new job of Commissioner that is different from the



job that both of us agreed to do. We agreed to accept a position with the City of



Milwaukee that entailed a substantial time commitment and that, at times,



subjected us to public criticism and second-guessing. However, we accepted this



5



challenge in large part because the position that was offered to us also included



the opportunity to be agents of change in our community. Now that Act 12 has



significantly altered the duties of Commissioner, we no longer feel obligated to



continue serving in this very different role.



We wish to emphasize that there has never been any credible allegation that the



members of the Commission have abused their policymaking authority. In fact,



the FPC has approached its policymaking function in a responsible, deliberate and



thoughtful manner. It is notable that the residents of the City of Milwaukee have



strongly supported the policy reforms enacted by the Commission. It is



unnecessary and unjust to take away a power that has been used wisely and that



has benefited the people we serve.



In choosing to resign, the two of us understand and appreciate that the remainder



of our colleagues on the Board of the FPC have made a different decision and that



they will continue their service on the Board. We wish them the best. Each



member of the Board of the Fire and Police Commission is feeling a different level



of anger, disappointment and acceptance. We recognize that each Commissioner



must make their own individual decision as to whether to continue their service



going forward. We have made ours.



6



We would like to express our appreciation to our fellow Commissioners.



We would also like to thank Executive Director Leon Todd and the entire staff of



the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. Our decision to resign is in no way



connected to their excellent and loyal job performance on behalf of the FPC.



Executive Director Todd and the staff are outstanding public servants and it has



been a pleasure to work with them.



We would also like to express our strong support and appreciation to Milwaukee



Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and to Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. Our city is



fortunate to have two such capable leaders. For the past two years, the policy of



the FPC has been to act in partnership with our Chiefs, and to allow each Chief to



do their job with a minimum of outside interference. By subjecting the heads of



the Police and Fire Departments to second-guessing by politicians, the new Act 12



makes the job of our Chiefs harder, not easier. However, we have faith that Chiefs



Norman and Lipski will continue to lead the Milwaukee Police and Fire



Departments wisely.



Finally, by resigning our positions, effective tomorrow, we hope to send a



message to voters across the entire State of Wisconsin. Demand that your elected



officials support the right of self-government, not just for you in your own town



7



but for all of the residents of our State. Demand that your elected officials



support policing policies that respect the constitutional rights shared by every



resident of Wisconsin. And use your vote to support candidates who will defend



civilian oversight over our police and fire departments.



For the foregoing reasons, we resign our positions on the Milwaukee Board of



Police and Fire Commissioners as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 21, 2023.



Signed:



Commissioner Amanda Avalos



Commissioner Ed Fallone





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip