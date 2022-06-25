Two men killed near 37th and Roberts

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after two men were shot and killed Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. near 37th and Roberts. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old man who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, Milwaukee Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and said they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7560 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

