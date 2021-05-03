Two men killed in unrelated incidents, Milwaukee police say

Two men are dead in unrelated incidents in Milwaukee late Sunday and overnight into Monday.

Police said one man died after a stabbing near 25th Street and W. Becher at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The 38-year-old man died of his injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody in that incident.

The next incident took place at N. 53rd and W. Vienna Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Monday. A 37-year-old man died after a shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are being investigated. Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

These incidents come after a shooting at Midtown Center where two men were injured after a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the two men are recovering in a hospital.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip