Shooting at Midtown Center leaves two men injured, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Midtown Shopping Center.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 5700 block of W. Capitol Drive. Police said two men were shot and are recovering in the hospital.

Milwaukee police said they continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

