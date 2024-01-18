Two men killed from carbon monoxide exposure in Greenfield home identified

GREENFIELD — Two men were found dead in their Greenfield home after a carbon monoxide leak. The house did not have working carbon monoxide detectors inside.

The Medical Examiner ruled 61-year-old Ryan Borth and 34-year-old Nicholas Borth died of accidental CO poisoning Wednesday.

Family say they were father and son.

It's a grave reminder of the importance of carbon monoxide detectors, which the Greenfield Fire Department hands out for free.

Firefighters told the Medical Examiner that the level of CO near the furnace of this home was 900 parts per million. Greenfield Fire Lt. Shannon Richter says those are deadly levels. She says you should begin ventilating the area when CO levels start reading at 32 parts per million.

Signs and symptoms of CO poisoning includes dull headaches and dizziness, leading to nausea and then loss of consciousness.

Wisconsin Poison Center Carbon Monoxide Sources In Your Home

If you feel you have been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide call 911 immediately.

