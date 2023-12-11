Two men facing criminal charges in connection to police chase, shooting

Two men are facing felony charges after police say they led them on a chase and one refused to put down a gun.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney issued eight felony charges for 22-year-old Kenneth Demarco Brown and five felony charges for 19-year-old Kenneth Dujuan Rogers.

Brown is facing stolen vehicle charges and drug charges. He's also being charged with fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If Brown is convicted, he could face up to 80 years in prison.

Rogers is also facing stolen vehicle and drug charges. He is also charged with fleeing an officer and illegally possessing a firearm. If Rogers is convicted, he could face more than 62 years in prison.

Police say the incident first started in the early hours of December 7th when they tried to pull over a car suspected in an earlier shooting near 91st and Silver Spring Drive. The driver didn't stop so officers chased him and eventually deployed stop sticks at 68th and Hampton Avenue. The driver and passenger made it 17 more blocks before crashing in front of a gas station at 51st and Hampton.

The Milwaukee Police Department say Rogers and Brown ran from the scene and officers followed them on foot. Those officers say one of the men was carrying a gun and refused to put it down, despite commands from police. Police say that's when two officers started shooting at Rogers and Brown.

MPD says it's seeing a trend of people using stolen cars to carry out drug deals and other violent crimes, including shootings. Police say stolen vehicles make it more difficult for law enforcement and the general public to track down who is actually driving the car.

TMJ4 has requested body and dash camera footage from Milwaukee Police.

Read the full charging document below.

