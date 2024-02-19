Two men arrested in organized retail theft in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisc. — Mount Pleasant Officers arrested two men in connection to a massive organized retail theft, recovering goods worth tens of thousands of dollars, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Officers say they were dispatched to an Ulta at 7:42 pm., for a man who was shoplifting.

When they arrived, they found the suspects, as well as their vehicle. Inside, they found hundreds of bottles of cologne and perfume.

Police also found over a hundred pairs of athletic shoes, designer handbags, tracksuits, and more.

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the retail theft.

They were identified as men in their 30's from Cuba, who are suspects in thefts throughout Wisconsin and other states.

Officers tell us one of the suspects is wanted by U.S. Customs Officials.

Both men were taken to the Racine County Jail and are facing multiple felony retail theft charges.

This case remains under investigation.

