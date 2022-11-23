Two men arrested after Milwaukee police execute four search warrants Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department said two men have been arrested after officers executed four search warrants Tuesday morning.

The search warrants were executed at 22nd and Chambers, 8th and Cherry, 72nd and Silver Spring, and 55th and Meinecke.

MPD said officers recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and one military-grade weapon. As a result, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

