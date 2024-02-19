Two men accused of sexual assault at UW-M to appear in court

Two men accused of sexually assaulting a UW-Milwaukee Student are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

23-year-old Brendan Hoover and 22-year-old Heavn'L Parker were both charged with second degree sexual assault of a woman who said she was too drunk to give consent.

Authorities say the incident happened during the first week of February at a residence hall.

If convicted, Hoover and Parker face up to 40 years in prison.



