Two killed in crash on I-94 eastbound near 35th Street

MILWAUKEE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 eastbound near 35th Street overnight, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and resulted in a full eastbound closure on I-94 from 2:30 a.m. until about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Details on the crash have not been released but MCSO scanner traffic reports say the crash involved a wrong-way driver and was possibly a head-on collision.

The ME's online database shows the victims of the crash were a 36-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip