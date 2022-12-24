Two injured in shooting near 80th and Winfield

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near 80th and Winfield. A 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were driving in a car when they were shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Now, police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

