Two injured in Mount Pleasant rollover crash, one arrested for OWI

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a rollover crash, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Friday.

The crash happened near State Highway 31 and Shirley Avenue shortly before midnight.

Police responded after hearing reports of the rollover crash in which one person was trapped. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved, a Chevy Silverado and a Lincoln MKZ.

Investigators found the Silverado had been going south on Green Bay Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Shirley Ave. The Silverado, however, failed to yield to the right of way, causing the Lincoln, which was going north on Green Bay Road, to crash into the Silverado.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver of the Silverado was a 71-year-old man from Racine. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested for an OWI causing injury.

Mount Pleasant police said the crash remains under investigation.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip