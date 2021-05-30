Two injured in fiery two-vehicle crash on I-94 in Jefferson County

JOHNSON CREEK — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating after a two-vehicle crash on highway I-94 westbound in Jefferson County this morning.

Officials say the crash happened just before 10:45a.m. near Johnson Creek.

When they arrived on scene they located two separate vehicles that were both on fire. Med flights were called to transport two patients from the vehicles to the hospital due to the severity their injuries.

The west bound lanes were closed for around an hour and twenty minutes and are reopened at this time.

The State Patrol was assisted by Jefferson County and Lake Mills Fire and EMS.

No other word on the status of the victims at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

