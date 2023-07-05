Two injured amid early detonation at West Allis Fourth of July fireworks show

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two people were injured during West Allis' Fourth of July fireworks show on Tuesday.

Towards the end of the display, an early detonation situation occurred. A firework didn't properly launch and instead discharged while in the tube. Two employees from Spielbauer Fireworks Co., the contracted pyrotechnic vendor, were injured during the incident.

Dylan Antczak Two people were injured during West Allis' Fourth of July fireworks show on Tuesday.

They were both treated immediately before being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Drone video captured by Dylan Antczak shows the moment the incident happened.

Two injured during early detonation at fireworks show

Tuesday's show took place at the West Allis Athletic Complex. Traditionally, it is held at the Wisconsin State Fair Park but due to ongoing construction, organizers made alternative arrangements, according to the City.

The City of West Allis says organizers will be working with the fireworks company to conduct a full review of the incident.

Dylan Antczak

Mayor Dan Devine said in a statement Wednesday, “The City of West Allis is thankful for the quick response from the West Allis Police and Fire Departments, in addition to the support from the Greendale Fire Department. We wish the individuals affected a speedy recovery and want to reassure residents that the safety and security of these events is of the highest priority."

The City also shared that the Athletic Complex is up to National Fire Protection Association standards.

Dylan Antczak Two people were injured during West Allis' Fourth of July fireworks show on Tuesday. Towards the end of the display, an early detonation situation occurred.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip