Two injured after small plane crashes in cornfield in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — Two people were injured after a small plane crashed in a cornfield in Green Lake County on Thursday.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed in a field near STH 49 and Townline Road in the Township of Brooklyn around 1 p.m. A person on the plane went to the nearest home to report the incident.

Emergency responders and deputies found the plane approximately 200 feet south of Townline Road.

The plane's operator and passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, the sheriff's office said.

