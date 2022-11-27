Watch Now
Two in custody in connection to Milwaukee homicide

Posted at 8:11 AM, Nov 27, 2022
Milwaukee Police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened on the city's north side on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Hopkins St. and W. Hampton Ave just after 5 p.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved in an altercation prior to being injured. He was conveyed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

