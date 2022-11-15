Watch Now
Two horses, three dogs killed in stable fire

The fire happened in Nashotah early Tuesday morning
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 10:13:26-05

NASHOTAH, Wis. — Lake Country Fire and Rescue and Western Lakes Fire District responded to a stable fire Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of two horses and three dogs.

Officials said they responded to the fire around 3:15 a.m. and found the stable was beginning to collapse.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire but had to call in tenders for more water. Lake Country Fire and Rescue said a total of 30 firefighters worked the incident.

The fire was confined to the stable, which wound up being a total loss. No property owners or firefighters were injured, However, two horses and three dogs were inside the stable and died.

Officials said the fire is not suspicious and remains under investigation.

Lake Country said it will continue to monitor the aftermath today and said there's no need to call 911 if smoke is seen.

