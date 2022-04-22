Watch
Two electrocuted in Marathon County while making art

Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:48:10-04

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two people found dead in Marathon County earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted.

Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Billeb says 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood that has gained popularity on social media sites.

During a news conference Thursday, officials say the equipment used for fractal burning caused the electrocutions and started a fire in the garage where the two were found which spread to the rest of the house April 6. An investigation found that Rodriguez and Carolfi had died prior to the fire.

